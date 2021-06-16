Northern Trust Corp Has $1.37 Billion Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,313,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of International Business Machines worth $1,374,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 103,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

