Northern Trust Corp Has $1.53 Billion Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of United Parcel Service worth $1,529,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

UPS stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.78 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

