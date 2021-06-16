Northern Trust Corp Has $1.93 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,933,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,690. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

