Northern Trust Corp Has $1.99 Billion Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,183,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 206,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of Starbucks worth $1,986,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. 136,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.