Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 7.29% of V.F. worth $2,283,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. 26,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.83. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

