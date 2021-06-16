Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,299,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 215,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of McDonald’s worth $2,308,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 94,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.24. 25,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

