Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,072,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Mondelez International worth $1,174,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 130,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,610. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

