Northern Trust Corp Purchases 358,540 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,820,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 340,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,679,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

