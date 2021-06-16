Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Linde worth $1,576,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $292.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

