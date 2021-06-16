Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,053,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,665,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Pfizer worth $2,356,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 190,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

