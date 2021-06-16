Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Walmart worth $2,160,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.51. 176,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

