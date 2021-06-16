Northern Trust Corp Sells 127,220 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,617,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,743,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 566,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.