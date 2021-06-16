Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,371,369 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,881,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,371,369 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,760,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. 131,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

