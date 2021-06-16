Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,418,264 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,540,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,418,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Oracle worth $1,932,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.