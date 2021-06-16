Northern Trust Corp Sells 172,772 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Amgen worth $1,927,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Amgen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

