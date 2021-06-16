Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,188,763 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,395,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of AT&T worth $2,403,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 232,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

