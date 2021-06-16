Northern Trust Corp Sells 247,041 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,488,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Truist Financial worth $961,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. 142,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

