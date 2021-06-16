Northern Trust Corp Sells 298,972 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Honeywell International worth $1,600,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.46. 50,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,053. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

