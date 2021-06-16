Northern Trust Corp Sells 527,112 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of Alibaba Group worth $2,348,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

