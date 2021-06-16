Northern Trust Corp Sells 70,139 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Lam Research worth $1,005,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $640.06. 13,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.91. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,746. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.