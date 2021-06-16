Northern Trust Corp Sells 732,558 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,026,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of NextEra Energy worth $1,892,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,766. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 243,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,981. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

