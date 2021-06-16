Northern Trust Corp Sells 92,538 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $970,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 116,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

