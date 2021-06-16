Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,741,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Union Pacific worth $1,706,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 115,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 116,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $222.00. 26,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.