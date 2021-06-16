Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.87.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 327,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,562. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$31.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.72.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

