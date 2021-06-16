Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

