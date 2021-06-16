Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at $644,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NWPX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,321. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

