Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.76

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 12.01 ($0.16). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16), with a volume of 2,725 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.76. The company has a market capitalization of £22.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

