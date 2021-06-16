Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the lowest is $810,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.
NOVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.
In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
