NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, NuBits has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $1,124.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000225 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

