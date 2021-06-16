Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $16.15 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $611,987.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.