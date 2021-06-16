NULS Price Tops $0.51 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $51.13 million and $29.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00183729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00944360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,976.28 or 0.99913701 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

