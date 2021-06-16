NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,550,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,898 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.47.

