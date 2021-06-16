Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NTR opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

