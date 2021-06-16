Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,744. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $217,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,965.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 660,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.