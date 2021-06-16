NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 145.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $203.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

