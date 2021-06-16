Nyerium Price Up 56% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $117,148.67 and $74.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

