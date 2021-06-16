O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIIM stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

