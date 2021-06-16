O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $97.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

