Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,892,163 shares of company stock valued at $474,333,810. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

