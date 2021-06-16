Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) versus Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Critical Analysis

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Privia Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.36 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -102.40 Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 Privia Health Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $41.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Privia Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

