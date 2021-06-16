OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

