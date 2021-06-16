OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$27.25 during trading on Wednesday. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

