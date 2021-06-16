OctoFi Price Tops $11.17 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $11.17 or 0.00028630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $313,945.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.