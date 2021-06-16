Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Oddz has a market cap of $6.87 million and $1.23 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

