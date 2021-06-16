Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $43,054.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,338.13 or 1.00462584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

