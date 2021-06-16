OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,019. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.