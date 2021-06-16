OIN Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $6.14 million and $233,156.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00767148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07796097 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,547,037 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

