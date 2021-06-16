Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.44. The company had a trading volume of 464,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.94. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $161.07 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

