Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.