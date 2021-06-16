ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.59% from the company’s previous close.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93. ON24 has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,046,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.